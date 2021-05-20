Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 5,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.26 and a 12 month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

