Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.

NYSE:RACE opened at $202.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.64.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 95.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

