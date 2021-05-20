Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 133,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,194,000.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

