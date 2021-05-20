Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.550 EPS.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $149.73. 31,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,138. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of -819.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.65.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.