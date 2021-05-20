Financial Contrast: Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) vs. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Westpac Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.29 billion 3.78 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 2.70 $4.77 billion $1.33 14.68

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52% Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Westpac Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 4 0 0 1.50 Westpac Banking 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Westpac Banking on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, and financial services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 172 branch offices. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products. The company also provides merchant and payment, corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; commercial business and private wealth clients; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

