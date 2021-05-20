Financial Management Network Inc. Has $18.91 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 9.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,677,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.73. 17,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,931. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

