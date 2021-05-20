Financial Management Network Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.19. 21,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,857. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

