Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,204 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,331,000 after buying an additional 678,560 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,796. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

