Financial Survey: DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 3.63 $554.63 million $1.66 69.32 ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.40 $970,000.00 $1.65 91.25

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. DSV Panalpina A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, packaging and labeling, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV A/S and changed its name to DSV Panalpina A/S in September 2019. DSV Panalpina A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

