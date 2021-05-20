First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FDP opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a one year low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,781.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,905.58. The company has a market capitalization of £618.10 million and a PE ratio of 43.13.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

