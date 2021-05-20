First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 290.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

