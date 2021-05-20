First Industrial Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,470% compared to the average volume of 190 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.