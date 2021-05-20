First National Trust Co Acquires 367 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 222,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

