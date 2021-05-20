First National Trust Co Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.