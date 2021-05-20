First National Trust Co Has $8.55 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

NYSE CRM opened at $221.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.