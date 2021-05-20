First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $80.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

