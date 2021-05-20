First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.34% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

