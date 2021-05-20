First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.87 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.