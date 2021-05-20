First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000.

