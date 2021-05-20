Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Fisker stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,029,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320,783. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

