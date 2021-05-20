Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.48. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.