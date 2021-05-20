Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flex were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

