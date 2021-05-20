Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Fluent has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

