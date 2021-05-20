Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 154.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $715.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

