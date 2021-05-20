Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Shares in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $24.58 on Thursday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

