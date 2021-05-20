Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,642.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $126.94 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

