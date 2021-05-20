Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $3,907,273 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX opened at $715.36 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.