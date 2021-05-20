Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

NYSE COP opened at $55.58 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

