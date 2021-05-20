Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,219 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,110 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

