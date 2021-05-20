Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

