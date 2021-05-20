Forterra (LON:FORT) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

FORT traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.66). 221,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.61. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £640.21 million and a PE ratio of -107.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

