Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Michael L. Hance Sells 5,000 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

