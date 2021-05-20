Fountainhead AM LLC Grows Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 3.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.