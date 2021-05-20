Fountainhead AM LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $5.29 on Thursday, reaching $1,520.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,602.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,075.84. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.