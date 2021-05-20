Fountainhead AM LLC Has $14.75 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 7.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.