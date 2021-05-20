Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

FRG stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.