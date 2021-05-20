Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $3,549,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.