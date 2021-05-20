FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 5,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

