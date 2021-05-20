fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

fuboTV stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 14.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

