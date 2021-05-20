Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,140

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,946.79. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

