Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

LON:FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 64.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,266.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.79.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

