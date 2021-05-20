FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Gap Down to $15.94

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $13.58. FutureFuel shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 1,462 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $557.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

