FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BBL stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.