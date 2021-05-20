FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Issued By G.Research

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

