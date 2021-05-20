FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By KeyCorp

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of PRPL opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.