FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Cut by Analyst

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcimoto in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Arcimoto’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

