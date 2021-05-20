FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

PAAS stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.