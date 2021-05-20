FY2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

