G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIII. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.