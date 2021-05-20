Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,012 shares of company stock valued at $130,832 over the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

